Hindu temple desecrated in US, Indian consulate calls act 'reprehensible'

This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted

US flag, US, united states
The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible". Photo: pexels
Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
The signboard of a Hindu temple was defaced in the US city of Indiana, an incident described by the Indian consulate as "reprehensible".

The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood city, the temple's official public affairs account said in an X post on Tuesday.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible".

"Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible," it said in an X post, adding that it has raised the matter with the law enforcement authorities for "prompt action".

It added that the consul general also addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including the Mayor of Greenwood, "calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there."  The temple administration in its post also said that the act has "strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior."  In March, the BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by some unknown person in another such incident in the US.

Topics :US India relations Hindu templesUS government

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

