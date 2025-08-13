Hindu temple desecrated in US, Indian consulate calls act 'reprehensible'

The signboard of a Hindu temple was defaced in the US city of Indiana, an incident described by the Indian consulate as "reprehensible".

The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood city, the temple's official public affairs account said in an X post on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted, it said.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago took strong note of the act and called it "reprehensible".

"Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible," it said in an X post, adding that it has raised the matter with the law enforcement authorities for "prompt action".