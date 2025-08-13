Home / World News / Court rejects Musk's bid to dismiss OpenAI's harassment allegations

Court rejects Musk's bid to dismiss OpenAI's harassment allegations

The ruling marks the latest turn in dispute that began when Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its nonprofit roots by taking billions from Microsoft in 2019, a year after he left

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
The judge noted that each side has accused the other of hypocrisy | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Robert Burnson
 
Elon Musk must face claims by OpenAI that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media amount to a “years-long harassment campaign,” a federal judge ruled. 
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday refused a request by the world’s richest person to brush aside allegations that he has weaponized legal claims, social media posts and statements in the press to try to sabotage OpenAI’s success — all to gain advantage for his own generative artificial intelligence startup, xAI.
 
The ruling is the latest twist in a court fight that has played out since last year, when Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its founding purpose as a charity by accepting billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft Corp. starting in 2019, the year after he left OpenAI’s board. Musk launched xAI in 2023.  ALSO READ: Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations
 
Gonzalez Rogers didn’t address the merits of OpenAI’s counterclaim that Musk has relentlessly sought to damage the startup, but she concluded that the counterclaim filed in April is legally sufficient to proceed. The judge also dismissed a few of Musk’s claims against OpenAI and Microsoft.
 
The judge noted that each side has accused the other of hypocrisy.
 
“The gamesmanship of both sides is obvious, as each flip flops,” she wrote. 
 
A trial in federal court in Oakland, California, is scheduled for March.
 
A lawyer for Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moderate 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's lower North Island

Vietnam aims to be next Asian tiger with a major economic overhaul

Extreme heat has cut tropical bird populations by 38% in 70 years: Study

Why two Chinese ships' collision has become a flashpoint in South China Sea

Russian forces advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceOpenAIChatGPTCourt cases

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story