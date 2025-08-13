Court rejects Musk's bid to dismiss OpenAI's harassment allegations

By Robert Burnson

Elon Musk must face claims by OpenAI that his attacks on the startup in court and in the media amount to a “years-long harassment campaign,” a federal judge ruled.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday refused a request by the world’s richest person to brush aside allegations that he has weaponized legal claims, social media posts and statements in the press to try to sabotage OpenAI’s success — all to gain advantage for his own generative artificial intelligence startup, xAI.

ALSO READ: Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations The ruling is the latest twist in a court fight that has played out since last year, when Musk accused OpenAI of abandoning its founding purpose as a charity by accepting billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft Corp. starting in 2019, the year after he left OpenAI’s board. Musk launched xAI in 2023.