Home / World News / Zelenskyy to visit Berlin for meetings ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Zelenskyy to visit Berlin for meetings ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Zelenskyy is due to meet with European leaders first, to prepare for a virtual call with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance about an hour later

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
krainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Berlin on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Berlin on Wednesday to join German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for talks with European and US leaders ahead of the Trump-Putin summit later this week, the German government said.

Merz has convened a series of virtual meetings on Wednesday in an attempt to have the voice of European and Ukraine's leaders heard ahead of a summit that they have been sidelined from.

Zelenskyy is due to meet with European leaders first, to prepare for a virtual call with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance about an hour later.

A call between leaders involved in the coalition of the willing countries prepared to help police any future peace agreement will take place last.

Trump has said he wants to see whether Putin is serious about ending the war, now in its fourth year.

Trump has disappointed allies in Europe by saying Ukraine will have to give up some Russian-held territory. He also said Russia must accept land swaps, although it was unclear what Putin might be expected to surrender.

The Europeans and Ukraine are wary that Putin, who has waged the biggest land war in Europe since 1945 and used Russia's energy might to try to intimidate the EU, might secure favourable concessions and set the outlines of a peace deal without them.

European countries' overarching fear is that Putin will set his sights on one of them next if he wins in Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, Pak to deepen bilateral cooperation to tackle leading militant groups

Court rejects Musk's bid to dismiss OpenAI's harassment allegations

Moderate 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts New Zealand's lower North Island

Vietnam aims to be next Asian tiger with a major economic overhaul

Extreme heat has cut tropical bird populations by 38% in 70 years: Study

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story