Hiroshima Day 2024: History, significance, facts and impact of bombings

Hiroshima Day is observed every year on August 6 to remember the tragic event of World War II in 1945 when the atomic bomb was dropped on Japan’s Hiroshima which led to extreme destruction and loss of life. This year, the world is commemorating the 79th anniversary of the day that changed the course of history.

This day serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of nuclear weapons and the importance of working to make this world free of such weapons of mass destruction. Hiroshima Day is also observed to remember the colossal loss of life during the Hiroshima bombing and reflects on the humanitarian consequences of nuclear warfare. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hiroshima Day 2024: History

During World War 2, Japan refused to surrender before the Allied forces and, resultantly, the United States dropped an atomic bomb (named Little Boy) on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, using a B-29 bomber. This was a devastating attack and wiped out around 39 per cent of the population of the city. In fact, this didn’t satisfy the aggressor, and they went on to drop another atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

After bearing the brunt of two atomic bombs on its important cities, Japan's Emperor Hirohito announced an unconditional surrender in World War II on August 15 after facing unimaginable devastation caused by the bombings. Japan’s surrender ended World War II. The people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki faced the after-effects of the atomic bomb for several years after the bombings.

Hiroshima Day 2024: Significance

The tragic incident of 1945 completely destroyed the city and left the country to deal with its dreadful fate. This day is important to remind all the politicians, diplomats and envoys around the world that all wars are terrible, nuclear wars are more life-threatening and diplomacy is the only way to move forward in the 21st century. However, despite all efforts, the world hasn’t rid itself of the weapons of mass destruction with many countries in possession of them. Today, only nine countries in the world hold over 13,000 nuclear weapons.

Hiroshima Day 2024: Observance

On this day, people visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which is an essential place to experience all the documentation of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in World War II. It is a centrepiece of the day's activities where people gather in a ceremony honouring the victims and pledge to work for a world free of nuclear weapons. This day should bring hope to the atmosphere reinforcing the peace message