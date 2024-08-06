Sheikh Hasina's resignation sparks hope & fear: What's next for Bangladesh?

In a series of dramatic developments, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 (Monday) and fled to India. Her departure came after weeks of intensifying anti-government protests, that culminated in demonstrators storming her official residence in Dhaka.

The resignation marks the end of Hasina’s 15-year tenure in power, a period characterised by both economic growth and alleged authoritarianism, which ultimately led to widespread public dissent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jubilant celebrations and violent clashes

As news of Hasina’s resignation spread, scenes of jubilation erupted across the streets of Dhaka and other major cities. Protesters, many of whom were young Bangladeshis and students, celebrated the end of what they viewed as an oppressive regime.

Demonstrators were seen climbing onto tanks, symbolising their defiance, and scaling a prominent statue of Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh. The statue, a revered national monument, was attacked with an axe, its head defaced in a symbolic act of rebellion against the Hasina dynasty.

The protests, which had been building for weeks, reached a violent crescendo on Sunday when clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of at least 91 people, including 13 police officers. This marked the deadliest day of protests in Bangladesh’s recent history. The violence was sparked by a government policy perceived as discriminatory: the controversial civil service job quotas that reserved a significant percentage of positions for certain groups, which opponents argued was unjust and perpetuated inequality.





Also Read: 'Sheikh Hasina is done with Bangladesh, won't return to politics', says son The government’s heavy-handed response to the protests, including the use of live ammunition, tear gas, and baton charges, further inflamed public sentiment. The unrest quickly spread beyond the capital, engulfing other cities such as Rajshahi, Barisal, and Chittagong, prompting the government to impose an indefinite nationwide curfew over the weekend. Human rights organisations condemned the government’s use of force, accusing authorities of committing widespread abuses against demonstrators, charges that the government vehemently denied.

More From This Section

The role of the military

In the wake of Hasina’s resignation, the role of the military has come into sharp focus. In a nationally televised address, Bangladesh’s army chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, confirmed that Hasina had stepped down and announced that the military would form an interim government to restore order and oversee a transition of power.

Addressing the nation, General Zaman appealed to the protesters, saying, “We will fulfil your demands and restore peace to the nation. Please help us in this effort and refrain from violence.” He further assured the public that the military and police had been ordered not to fire on civilians, seeking to calm tensions and prevent further bloodshed.

The announcement of an interim government has been met with a mixture of relief and apprehension. Many Bangladeshis are hopeful that this development will lead to a more democratic and inclusive political system, free from the perceived authoritarianism that marked Hasina’s rule. However, there are also fears that the military’s involvement in governance could lead to a prolonged period of instability or even a return to military rule, a scenario that Bangladesh has experienced in the past.

Future political landscape



In a move to stabilise the situation, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, along with other political detainees. Zia, who has been a long-time rival of Hasina, had been imprisoned on corruption charges that her supporters claimed were politically motivated. Her release is seen as a significant concession to the protesters and a step towards reconciling the deeply divided political landscape in Bangladesh.

President Shahabuddin also declared that the current parliament would be dissolved immediately, and an interim government would be formed in consultation with all political parties and stakeholders. The interim administration would be tasked with organising new elections as soon as possible, to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition of power. The formation of this interim government will be closely watched, both within Bangladesh and by the international community, as it will set the tone for the country’s political future.

Role of student movements and civil society



The student-led protest movement, which played a pivotal role in Hasina’s downfall, has gained significant attention both domestically and internationally. The group, known as Students Against Discrimination, has been at the forefront of the demonstrations, advocating for an end to what they describe as an unjust and oppressive system. Nafiz Basher, a key organiser of the movement, revealed that representatives from the group would meet with the army chief on Tuesday to discuss their demands and the future direction of the country.

Muhammad Nahid Islam, another prominent student leader, expressed the movement’s broader goals, which go beyond the resignation of Hasina.

“We haven’t met all of our goals yet,” he said. “After Hasina’s resignation, our focus is to abolish fascist systems forever. We want to see Bangladesh Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus lead an interim government.”

Yunus, a respected figure both in Bangladesh and internationally, is seen as a symbol of integrity and social justice. His leadership is viewed by many as a potential turning point for the country, steering it towards a more democratic and equitable future.

Yunus himself has expressed his desire to see the military hand over control to a civilian government as soon as possible. Speaking to CNN on Monday, he said, “People are celebrating on the streets, and millions of people all over Bangladesh are celebrating as if this is our liberation day.”

International calls for restraint



The international community has reacted swiftly to the developments in Bangladesh. The US State Department and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have both called for restraint and urged all parties to refrain from further violence.

“Too many lives have been lost over the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Guterres emphasised the importance of a peaceful, orderly, and democratic transition. In a statement issued by his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, Guterres expressed full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and underscored the need for a thorough, independent, and impartial investigation into all acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka has issued new travel guidance, urging American citizens to shelter in a safe place and advising those in the capital to consider returning to their home country amid the "unpredictable and volatile" atmosphere. The main flight hub in Dhaka, the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, was temporarily closed following Hasina’s resignation, as authorities moved to secure key infrastructure in the wake of the political upheaval.

India convenes all-party meeting

The Indian government called for an all-party meeting over the current political situation in Bangladesh on Tuesday, a day after Sheikh Hasina fled the country along with her sisters amid a massive protest.

Top Union ministers, including Home minister Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the all-party meeting.

Road ahead for Bangladesh



As Bangladesh stands at a crossroads, the resignation of Sheikh Hasina marks the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s history. While many are celebrating the end of her rule, there is also a palpable sense of uncertainty about the future. The next steps taken by the interim government, the military and civil society will be crucial in determining whether Bangladesh can navigate this crisis and emerge stronger.

Some Bangladeshis, while relieved at Hasina’s departure, remain cautious about what lies ahead. “Hasina may be gone, but there is still a long road ahead for Bangladesh,” said Khatib Zahin, a 28-year-old resident of Dhaka. “Until our religious minorities and ethnic minorities are protected and justice comes to them too, the nation is not free.”

Others, like Arifeen Mahmood Khan, see this moment as an opportunity for national renewal. “Let’s be better, stronger, and kinder than we’ve ever been before,” Khan said. “Let’s work together to build the better Bangladesh we’ve always dreamed of," he added.

[With agency inputs]