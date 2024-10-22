Hollywood Producer Weinstein diagnosed with rare form of bone marrow cancer

Producer Harvey Weinstein, who became synonymous with Hollywood's 2018 #MeToo campaign, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukaemia and is undergoing treatment while still in prison at Rikers Island in New York, reported NBC News.

According to the Mayo Clinic, chronic myeloid leukaemia is an uncommon form of cancer of the bone marrow.

The news of Weinstein's cancer diagnosis came after he underwent an emergency heart surgery last month, and tested positive for COVID and double pneumonia in July.

Weinstein is currently lodged at Rikers Island as he awaits a retrial in November after his 2020 rape conviction in New York, and 23-year sentence, was overturned in April.