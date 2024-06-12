Home / World News / Hong Kong invokes new law to cancel passports of 6 overseas-based activists

Hong Kong invokes new law to cancel passports of 6 overseas-based activists

The government said it acted because the six were continuing to engage in activities that endanger national security, smearing the city and colluding with external forces

Hong Kong flag
Hong Kong flag (Photo: Wikipedia)
AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Hong Kong government on Wednesday cancelled the passports of six overseas-based activists under the new national security law, stepping up its crackdown on dissidents who moved overseas.

Those affected were former pro-democracy lawmaker Nathan Law, unionist Mung Siu-tat and activists Simon Cheng, Finn Lau, Johnny Fok and Tony Choi all accused of endangering national security by the authorities. The government said they have absconded to the UK.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last year, police offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (USD 128,000) each for information leading to their arrests and drew sharp criticism from Western governments.

According to the official statement, authorities also banned anyone from providing funds or economic resources to the six, leasing properties to them or forming any joint venture with them, among other restrictions. Doing so without authorisation would carry a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

The government said it acted because the six were continuing to engage in activities that endanger national security, smearing the city and colluding with external forces.

The measures were taken under the new powers granted by Hong Kong's homegrown national security law enacted in March.

Beijing imposed a similar national security law on the territory in 2020 that has effectively wiped out most public dissent following the huge anti-government protests in 2019. Many activists were arrested, silenced or forced into self-exile.

Over 144,400 people from Hong Kong also have moved to the UK using a special visa that allows them to live and work in the country and apply for British citizenship after six years. The UK introduced the pathway in 2021 in response to the 2020 security law.

Additionally, the British government granted asylum to activists Law and Cheng.

But both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments insisted the law restored stability to the city after the protests.

Also Read

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists under China imposed law

After jail term, Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

Henley Passport Index 2024: What is India's rank among other countries?

US denounced Hong Kong's national security law but its actions remain muted

Hong Kong court affirms sedition conviction for pro-democracy activist

8 people from Tajikistan with possible Islamic State ties arrested in US

China's consumer inflation holds steady in May, factory deflation eases

Oxfam urges G7 to tap fraction of military spend to resolve hunger, debt

Quake of 4.8 magnitude in South Korea cracks walls, leaves minor damage

Indian gets 2-yr jail term for hacking ex-employer's system in Singapore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hong KongHong Kong economyChinaChinese governmentHong Kong protests

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story