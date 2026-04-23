Hormuz tensions rise as IRGC seizes two vessels amid stalled talks

Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, tightening its grip on the strategic waterway after US President Donald Trump called off fresh attacks with no sign of peace talks restarting.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said the Revolutionary Guards had seized two vessels for maritime violations and escorted them to Iranian shores. It was the first time Iran has seized ships since the war began at the end of February.

The Revolutionary Guards also warned that any disruption to order and safety in the strait would be considered a “red line”, Tasnim said.

Earlier, Trump on social media said that the US had agreed to a request by Pakistani mediators “to hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal... and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

A source briefed on the matter confirmed that Trump had not set a timeline for the extension of the ceasefire. Trump, however, has maintained a US Navy blockade of Iran's trade by sea. Iran considers the blockade an act of war and has said that as long as it continues it will not lift its closure of the strait, which has caused a global energy crisis. In a show of defiance, Iran showcased some of its ballistic weapons at a parade in Tehran on Tuesday evening, with images on state TV showing large crowds waving Iranian flags and a banner in the background with a fist choking off the strait.

Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, was still trying to bring the sides together for negotiations after both failed to show up for last-ditch talks on Tuesday before the two-week-old ceasefire had been due to expire. "We were all prepared for the talks, the stage was set," a Pakistani official briefed on the preparations told Reuters. "If you ask me honestly, it was a setback we were not expecting, because the Iranians never refused, they were up to come and join, and they still are.” Throughout the war, Iran has effectively shut the strait to ships other than its own by attacking vessels that attempt to transit without its permission. Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the waterway.

The Revolutionary Guards accused the seized ships, the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas, operating without required permits and tampering with their navigation systems. The Greek-operated Epaminondas reported being fired upon about 20 nautical miles off Oman. It said it had sustained damage to its bridge after being hit by gunfire and that no one was hurt in the incident. Greece and the company have not confirmed the seizure of the vessel. MSC, the world's biggest container shipping group, did not respond to a Reuters request for immediate comment. A third, Liberia-flagged container ship was fired upon in the same area but was not damaged and had resumed sailing, according to maritime security sources.

With his announcement on Tuesday, Trump again pulled back at the last moment from warnings to bomb Iran's power plants and bridges, a threat condemned by the United Nations and others as potentially constituting war crimes. Iran had said it would strike its Arab neighbours if its civilian infrastructure was hit. Oil prices reversed course to head higher after the shipping incidents on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures up around 2.5 per cent at $101 a barrel. Before Trump's latest announcement, a senior Iranian official had told Reuters Iran's negotiators had been willing to attend another round of talks. But throughout Tuesday Iran said publicly it had yet to agree to attend, while a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance ultimately never left Washington.