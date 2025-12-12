House Democrats release photos of Trump, Clinton from Epstein's estate

House Democrats released a selection of photos from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, including some of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and the former Prince Andrew.

The 19 photos released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now compelled to release.

The photos were released without captions or context and included a black-and-white image of Trump alongside six women whose faces were blacked out.

The committee did not say why their faces were blacked out. Several of the photos have already circulated in the public. Democrats pledged to continue to release photos in the days and weeks ahead, as they look to pressure Trump over his Republican administration's earlier refusal to release documents in the Epstein probe. It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends, said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, in a statement. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the photos.