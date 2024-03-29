Home / World News / Huawei's profit more than doubles, sales rise 9.6% on back of cloud biz

Huawei's profit more than doubles, sales rise 9.6% on back of cloud biz

Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu said the company's figures were in line with forecasts

Representative
AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese telecoms gear company Huawei Technologies has reported its profit more than doubled last year as its cloud and digital businesses thrived in spite of US sanctions.

The Shenzhen-based company reported a net profit of 87 billion yuan ($ 12 billion), helped by strong sales and an improved product portfolio. Revenue jumped nearly 10 per cent from a year earlier, to 704.2 billion yuan ($ 97.4 billion).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu said the company's figures were in line with forecasts.

We've been through a lot over the past few years. But through one challenge after another, we've managed to grow, Hu said.

Huawei also said it profited from gains from the sales of some businesses. It did not specify which businesses were sold.

Huawei, one of China's first global tech brands, has been caught up in China-US tensions over technology and security.

The US has banned US companies from doing business with Huawei, cutting off its access to computer chips and software such as Google services for its smartphones and preventing it from selling its telecommunications gear to US customers.

Washington says Huawei poses a threat to US national security. Huawei denies that.

Huawei has refocused its business on cloud computing services and helping industries to shift to more digital operations.

Revenues from its cloud computing business grew almost 22 per cent year-on-year in 2023 to 55.3 billion yuan ($ 7.7 billion). Sales for its digital power business grew 3.5 per cent. Its automotive services related sales more than doubled.

Also Read

Artificial Intelligence: Are AI chips different from traditional processors

China's Huawei prioritises AI chips, slows down Mate 60 phone production

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

Sessions court overturns summons to Huawei executives in tax evasion case

Tejas Networks, Telecom Egypt sign pact to speed-up vision of Digital Egypt

Sri Lanka on high alert on Good Friday; security beefed up around churches

Cranes arriving to remove wreckage from deadly Baltimore bridge collapse

China can be a democracy, says former Australian PM Scott Morrison

Baltimore bridge collapse: New structure would take years, cost $400 mn

Immigrants contribute to economy but there's worry over risks: US citizens

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HuaweiHuawei 5GHuawei chipsetUS government

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story