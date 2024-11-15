Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes, forced exile in Gaza Strip

Human Rights Watch says Israel is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, including massive forced displacements that amount to ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from parts of Gaza.

Palestinians have been killed while evacuating under Israeli orders and in Israeli-designated humanitarian zones, where hundreds of thousands are crammed into squalid tent camps, according to the report released Thursday by the New York-based rights watchdog.

The report said the widespread, deliberate demolition of homes and civilian infrastructure throughout Gaza, particularly in a military road that cuts Gaza in half as well as a buffer zone along the border, was likely to "permanently displace" many Palestinians.

Israel said the report distorts the facts and leaves out important context, blaming civilian casualties on Hamas operating in residential areas and emphasizing that Israel does not deliberately target civilians.

Israel's blistering 13-month war in Gaza has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel has also been striking deeper inside Lebanon since September as it escalates the war against Hezbollah. After 13 months of war, more than 3,300 people have been killed and more than 14,400 wounded, Lebanon's Health Ministry says.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people mostly civilians and abducting 250 others. Lebanon's Hezbollah group began firing into Israel on October 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. Since then, the fighting has left some 76 people dead in Israel, including 31 soldiers.

Here's the latest: Israeli strike kills at least 12 Lebanese rescuers in a civil defense centre Beirut: An Israeli airstrike on a civil defence centre in eastern Lebanon killed at least 12 emergency rescue workers on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, Lebanon's civil defense said the strike completely destroyed its centre in Douris in Baalbek province with a number of members inside, "ready to receive calls for relief and immediate intervention to provide assistance to citizens".

Three members were wounded in the strike, the statement said, adding that rescue operations were ongoing to look for more people under the rubble.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army. Lebanon's civil defense forces have no affiliation with the militant group Hezbollah, and provide crucial rescue and medical services in one of the world's most war-torn nations.

The Health Ministry condemned what it called a barbaric attack on a Lebanese state-run health center, adding that it is the second Israeli attack on a health emergency facility in less than two hours.

In South Lebanon, an Israeli strike on Arabsalim village targeted the Health Authority Association, a civil defense and rescue group linked to Hezbollah, killing six people, including four paramedics, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that since October 8, 2023, 192 medical and rescue workers have been killed while 308 have been wounded. Additionally, 88 medical and ambulatory centres have been affected, along with 65 hospitals, while 218 medical organisations have been targeted.

Elsewhere in Baalbek-Hermel province, Israeli strikes killed four more people in two different villages, the Health Ministry said.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed 11 more people in six different villages in Tyre province, according to the ministry.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Thursday that the death toll in Lebanon since the war began on Oct. 8, 2023 has reached 3,386 while the number of wounded climbed to 14,417. This includes 658 women and 220 children killed.

A top aide to Israel's Netanyahu is investigated over altering October 7 phone records Jerusalem: Israeli media say that a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of altering official phone records connected to the October 7 Hamas attacks to benefit his boss.

Multiple reports on Thursday said that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, is suspected of changing the time stamp of a conversation the prime minister held with his military secretary in the first minutes of the attack.

The reports were confirmed by an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

According to the reports, Netanyahu spoke to the military official at 6:29 am on a standard phone line and then again at 6:40 am on a special secure line.

Braverman is suspected of changing the time stamp of the second conversation, in which the extent of the attack became clearer to the two men, to 6:29 a.m.

It was not immediately clear why Braverman made the change. He was reportedly questioned for three hours on Thursday. Netanyahu's office had no immediate comment.

The allegations come as another Netanyahu aide, Eli Feldstein, is suspected of leaking classified documents to foreign media. Critics have said the leaks were meant to bolster Netanyahu as cease-fire talks with Hamas were collapsing.

Netanyahu, who already is on trial in a series of corruption cases, has not been named as a suspect in the latest scandals.

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed.

UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are shot at by unknown individuals; no casualties reported Beirut: Unknown individuals opened fire on a convoy of United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the UN force said.

None of the UN peacekeepers or their vehicles were harmed by around 30 shots fired in their direction, according to a statement from the mission known as UNIFIL. The patrol returned fire from their vehicles and was able to leave the area.

The attack came shortly after the peacekeepers discovered a cache of ammunition near the roadway and informed the Lebanese Armed Forces, UNIFIL said. The patrol had stopped to clear debris from the road in Qalaouiyeh village in Bint Jbeil province, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the port city of Tyre.

Despite ongoing combat between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants, the UN remains committed to keeping UNIFIL in all of its positions in southern Lebanon, UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told reporters in Lebanon on Thursday.

The peacekeeping mission urged Lebanese authorities to ensure the safety of its peacekeepers, requesting a thorough investigation into the episode.

UNIFIL has monitored the escalating violence along the Blue Line despite Israeli calls for a 5-kilometer pullback. In recent weeks, the mission has reported that Israeli forces allegedly destroyed UN observation equipment, and several peacekeepers have been injured in the ongoing crossfire.

Hospital director in northern Gaza tells of desperate conditions during Israeli siege Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): The director of the recently raided and barely functioning Kamal Adwan Hospital in northernmost Gaza described dire conditions on Thursday as Israeli forces conduct a major offensive and allow virtually no food or humanitarian aid into the area.

We cannot provide even a single meal to the patients, which prolongs wound healing, nor can we offer a meal to the healthcare workers who work around the clock, said Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya in a statement.

The hospital is seeing cases of both kids and adults who are malnourished and dehydrated, he said, and is running extremely low on medical supplies. Last week, experts from a panel that monitors food security said famine is imminent in the north or may already be happening.

Abu Safiya said the hospital gets phone calls from civilians trapped alive under buildings destroyed by Israeli bombardments, but there's no way to rescue them because there aren't any ambulances or equipment.

Sadly, the next day, their voices were gone, and they were counted among the dead, with their homes becoming their graves, the doctor said. This scene is repeated daily.

UN says an aid convoy in Gaza was fired on and food stolen in an episode of lawlessness United Nations: The United Nations says 14 trucks in a 20-truck convoy carrying humanitarian aid were shot at and the food stolen in central Gaza, injuring three drivers.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Thursday the trucks collected aid from the newly opened Kisufim border crossing with Israel and were heading to a warehouse in Deir Al-Balah when the shots rang out.

He called it a law and order episode not the result of firing from either of the parties to the war in Gaza.

Dujarric said the six other trucks reached the warehouse.

As we've said repeatedly, it is also critical that Israeli authorities facilitate the movement of aid workers and supplies across the Gaza Strip, he said.

For months we've been calling for the opening of more land routes, both into and within Gaza, Dujarric said. But we also need increased access and security assurances as well as more supplies so they can quickly reach all people across Gaza at necessary scale.

The U.N. spokesman said It is also vital that essential commercial goods enter the Gaza Strip.

Freed Israeli hostages meet with Pope Francis, calling for a deal to free loved ones held in Gaza Rome: A delegation of former Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their relatives met Thursday with Pope Francis and expressed hope that the incoming and outgoing US administrations would work together bring the remaining 101 hostages home.

The former hostages included Yelena Troufanov, who was released last November but whose son Sasha is still in Gaza and appeared in a video released Wednesday by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

You see in the picture how my child has changed over the course of this year, Yelena Troufanov told a press conference in Rome after the papal audience. I am very worried about his condition, I see that he is not in a good mental state and not in a good physical state.

She and the other former hostages and relatives renewed their calls for a deal to bring the remaining hostages home, especially with winter approaching. They said they hoped the incoming Trump administration would work with the Biden administration to push the process forward.

Israel-Hezbollah war has cost Lebanon $8.5 billion in physical damages and economic losses, World Bank says Beirut: The World Bank estimated Thursday that Lebanon has been hit by $8.5 billion in physical damages and economic losses from 13 months of Israel's war against the Hezbollah militant group.

Damages to physical infrastructure alone were valued at $3.4 billion, while economic losses totalled $5.1 billion, according to the World Bank's assessment. Housing has borne the brunt of the destruction with nearly 100,000 units damaged, totalling $3.2 billion in destruction and losses.

Lebanon was already reeling from a severe economic crisis that has gripped the country since 2019. The war is expected to shrink Lebanon's real GDP growth by at least 6.6 per cent in 2024, worsening an already dire economic situation after five consecutive years of steep recession, the report said.

The World Bank's report also said that approximately 166,000 individuals have lost their jobs, resulting in an estimated $168 million in lost earnings.

Other sectors have suffered as well, with commerce losses nearing $2 billion due to disrupted businesses and agricultural losses reaching $1.2 billion as crops, livestock, and farmers have been severely impacted, the report said.

In comparison, after the month-long war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, the World Bank had estimated damage from the hostilities at $2.8 billion, with indirect damages accounting for another $700-$500 million in losses.

Peacekeeping chief says UN remains committed to operating in Lebanon Beirut: United Nations peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said the UN remains committed to keeping its peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, in place in all of its positions in southern Lebanon despite intense battles between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

UNIFIL has continued to monitor the escalating conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah across the boundary known as the Blue Line despite Israeli calls for peacekeepers to pull back 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border. UNIFIL has accused Israel of deliberately destroying observation equipment, and 13 peacekeepers have been injured in the fighting.

Lacroix visited some of the wounded peacekeepers during his trip to Lebanon Thursday.

UNIFIL forces continue to be deployed in all the positions, and we think it is very important to preserve that presence everywhere, LaCroix said. He added that had UNIFIL vacated its positions, they might have been taken over by one of the warring parties.

We have a responsibility to make sure that the UN continues to be seen as neutral and impartial, he said.

Lebanon reports 9 killed in airstrike on eastern city; strikes continue targeting Beirut suburb Beirut: An Israeli airstrike hit a building in Baalbek city in eastern Lebanon, killing at least nine people and wounding five others, Lebanon's state media said.

The strike on Baalbek came without warning. The Israeli military did not immediately comment and the target was not clear.

Israeli warplanes intensified airstrikes on Thursday, targeting various areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, including the outskirts of the southern port city of Tyre city and the Nabatieh province, the National News Agency said.

Throughout the day, sporadic airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs in a clear uptick in attacks on the area over the past two days, with the Israeli army issuing evacuation warnings for several locations and buildings in the suburbs.

The Israeli military said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets in the Dahiyeh area, including weapons storage facilities and command centres.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the death toll in Lebanon since the war began on October 8, 2023 has reached 3,365 while those wounded are 14,344. Nearly 1.2 million people have been displaced in Lebanon.

Before the war intensified on Sept. 23, Hezbollah had said that it had lost nearly 500 members but the group has stopped releasing statements about their killed fighters since.

2 Israeli airstrikes in Syria kill at least 15, state media report Damascus (Syria): Syria's state news agency says Israel carried out two airstrikes on a western neighbourhood Damascus and one of the capital's suburbs, killing at least 15 people.

One of the strikes targeted an office of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group. Sixteen people were also wounded in the airstrikes, state news agency SANA said, quoting an unnamed military official.

SANA said the airstrikes on the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus and the suburb of Qudsaya northwest of the capital struck two buildings. An Associated Press journalist at the scene in Mazzeh said a five-story building was damaged by a missile that hit the basement.

An official with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group said the strike in Mazzeh targeted one of their offices, and that several members of the group were killed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media about the group's affairs.

SANA said Syria's air defences were activated against a hostile target south of the central city of Homs. It gave no further details.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria targeting members of Lebanon's Hezbollah and officials from Iranian-backed groups.