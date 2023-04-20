Hybrid solar eclipse 2023: When, where and how to see rare celestial event



Unfortunately, this spectacular event wouldn't be visible from India. The first Solar eclipse of the year occurred today, i.e., April 20, 2023. The solar eclipse is a hybrid solar eclipse because of its unique characteristics of total and annular solar eclipses. The solar eclipse was observed in Australia and some areas of South-East Asia as it passes over the Indian and Pacific oceans.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse? A hybrid solar eclipse is a solar eclipse creating an annual or total eclipse, which depends on where you stand in relation to the moon.

It is an occasion when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the sunlight and casting a shadow on Earth.

How many types of solar eclipse?



A total eclipse occurs when the moon completely covers the face of the Sun, whereas an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is far away from the sun, and covers the smaller part of the Sun. A partial Solar Eclipse wouldn't pass between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. There are four types of solar eclipse, namely, total, partial, hybrid, and annular. Which type of eclipse people will get to see depends on the alignment of the moon with the Earth and the Sun and the distance of the moon from the Earth.

Where can the hybrid eclipse be viewed? In Western Australia, the eclipse will be visible from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20).

While in Indonesia, people can observe a hybrid solar eclipse from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20). In East Timor, the timing of the solar eclipse is from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20).

What is the other name for a hybrid solar eclipse? The hybrid solar eclipse is named after an aboriginal word, Ningaloo Eclipse.

List of solar eclipses in 2023 There are three major eclipses we can observe this year:

Annual Solar Eclipse: 14 October Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: It will occur on 5 May (visible from India)

Partial Lunar Eclipse: 28 October (visible from India) Is it safe to watch a solar eclipse?