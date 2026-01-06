Hyundai plans to deploy humanoid robots at American factory from 2028

Hyundai Motor Group plans to deploy humanoid robots at its US manufacturing plant in Georgia starting in 2028, marking a step toward automating higher-risk and repetitive manufacturing tasks, the South Korean company said.

Hyundai unveiled the production version of the Atlas humanoid robot, developed by its Boston Dynamics unit, at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas on Monday, adding that it aims to build a factory capable of manufacturing 30,000 robots annually by 2028.

The company did not disclose the cost of the robots, but said deployment would begin across all of its manufacturing sites as part of a push into “physical AI”.

The robots will initially carry out parts sequencing tasks from 2028, with applications expanding gradually as safety and quality benefits are validated, it said. By 2030, Hyundai said Atlas robots were expected to move into more complex roles, including taking on tasks involving heavy loads, repetitive motions and complex operations across production sites. The robots are designed to reduce physical strain on workers by handling high-risk and repetitive tasks, laying the groundwork for broader commercial use in industrial settings. At Hyundai Motor’s affiliate Kia Corp, the labour union last year raised concerns about expanding automation and potential labour rights issues.

Hyundai Motor vice chair Jaehoon Chang said at CES that the company understood concerns about job losses, but people would be needed to maintain and train the robots, and additional personnel would be required. The company expects humanoid robots to become the largest segment of the physical artificial intelligence market, which refers to AI systems embedded in hardware that collect real-world data and make autonomous decisions. Robots and AI technologies are expected to overlap with autonomous driving, robotics and decision-making, and advances under both aspects of the emerging field. Atlas features human-scale hands with tactile sensing and the ability to lift up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds), according to Hyundai.