Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / IAEA head to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv

IAEA head to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv

Rafael Grossi, director of the IAEA nuclear watchdog, said he was on his way to plant to to continue assistance & help prevent a nuclear accident

UN nuclear chief
Rafael Grossi said that at this point of the war, it is not possible for Ukraine to take back control of the plant. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he will meet the head of the international nuclear agency in Kyiv after the official visits the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that has been in Russia's hands since early in the war.
 
Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog, said late on Monday in a post on X that he was on his way to the plant to "to continue our assistance & help prevent a nuclear accident."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The plant in Ukraine's southeast - Europe's largest nuclear power plant and now in "cold shutdown" - fell to Russian troops in the first days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.
 
Both sides have since frequently accused each other of shelling the plant and both Moscow and Kyiv deny the accusations.
 
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof visited Zaporizhzhia on Monday, a city that lies across the Dnipro's wide riverbed to the northeast of the plant, where the Ukrainian leader repeated his pleas for the West to supply more long-range weaponry to Kyiv.
 
Zelenskyy said that after Grossi visits the plant, he is set to come to Kyiv for a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, according to a video from Zelenskyy's office on social media.
 

More From This Section

UK halts 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel amid Gaza conflict

Iranian backed Yemen's Houthi rebels target oil tanker in Red Sea

Brazil's Supreme Court upholds ban imposed by justice on Elon Musk's X

India business booming despite Western sanctions, says Russia's Sberbank

Venezuelan judge issues arrest warrant for Oppn's ex-presidential candidate

He also said that at this point of the war, it is not possible for Ukraine to take back control of the plant.
 
"It is safer for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia plant, but so far, from the point of view of the battlefield, I do not see such possibilities, and those that probably exist, they are dangerous," Zelenskyy said.
 
Russian agencies reported on Monday that a high-voltage power supply line at the plant automatically disconnected, but the plant's needs are supplied from another line. There was no reason given for the automatic disconnection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia advancing fast, taking several kilometres in east Ukraine: Putin

Elon Musk vs the world: Fights the tech titan has been picking up globally

Downed over 150 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack in ongoing war: Russia

Zelenskyy seeks Western allies' help for missiles to safeguard Ukraine

7 killed by Russian attacks as Moscow pushes ahead in Ukraine's east

Topics :Volodymyr ZelenskyUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story