IAEA team exits Iran after country halts cooperation with nuclear watchdog

Days after the conflict between Iran and Israel , the United Nations (UN)' nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Friday said that it has withdrawn a team of its inspectors from Iran who stayed there throughout the conflict.

"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the Agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," the IAEA said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Iran sets terms for US talks, demands credible guarantee for dialogue "IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible," the agency added.

Background The move comes almost 10 days after United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, labeling it “THE 12 DAY WAR”. The conflict, which began after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites on June 13, claimed the lives of 974 Iranians, including 387 civilians. In Israel, 24 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured, according to the Associated Press. It concluded soon after the US launched a large-scale and coordinated airstrike targeting three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, including those at Fordo. According to Reuters, IAEA inspectors have not been able to inspect Iran's facilities since the beginning of the conflict. Meanwhile, Iran on Wednesday suspended cooperation with the agency until the safety of its nuclear facilities can be guaranteed, the report added.