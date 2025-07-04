Home / World News / Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

He added in his account on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the US leader

Zelenskyy, Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed air defences with US President Donald Trump. | Photo: X@ZelenskyyUa
Reuters KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed air defences in a conversation with US President Donald Trump
on Friday, and agreed to work on increasing Kyiv's capability to "defend the sky" as Russian attacks escalate. 
He added in his account on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the US leader. 
Ukraine has been asking Washington to sell it more Patriot missiles and systems that it sees as key to defending its cities from intensifying Russian air strikes. 
A decision by Washington to halt some shipments of weapons to Ukraine prompted warnings by Kyiv that the move would weaken its ability to defend against Russia's airstrikes and battlefield advances. Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defence systems to bridge the gap. 
The conversation came a day after Trump said he had a disappointing call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 
Russia pummelled Kyiv with the largest drone attack of the war across the capital, hours after Trump's conversation with Putin on Thursday. 
Zelenskiy called the attack "deliberately massive and cynical". 
Trump spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, according to Spiegel magazine, citing government sources. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including strengthening its air defences, as well as trade issues, Spiegel reported on Friday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ReNew Global's offer price raised to $8 apiece as valuation hits $3.2 bn

Time to retire the ISS? Musk pushes for Mars as next big space destination

China sets anti-dumping tariffs on European brandy amid trade row

UN reports 613 deaths near Gaza aid points run by US-backed group

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS spotted: Updates on status, position and speed

Topics :Donald TrumpZelenskyyUnited StatesRussia

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story