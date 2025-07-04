Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed air defences in a conversation with US President Donald Trump

on Friday, and agreed to work on increasing Kyiv's capability to "defend the sky" as Russian attacks escalate.

He added in his account on Telegram that he discussed joint defence production, as well as joint purchases and investments with the US leader.

Ukraine has been asking Washington to sell it more Patriot missiles and systems that it sees as key to defending its cities from intensifying Russian air strikes.

A decision by Washington to halt some shipments of weapons to Ukraine prompted warnings by Kyiv that the move would weaken its ability to defend against Russia's airstrikes and battlefield advances. Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defence systems to bridge the gap.