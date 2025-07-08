Home / World News / ICC issues warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women, girls

ICC issues warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women, girls

The warrants also accuse the leaders of persecuting other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression

International Criminal Court, ICC
The warrants were issued against Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani. | Photo: Wikimedia commons
AP The Hague
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for the Taliban's supreme leader and the head of Afghanistan's Supreme Court on charges of persecuting women and girls since seizing power nearly four years ago. 
The warrants also accuse the leaders of persecuting “other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression; and on political grounds against persons perceived as allies of girls and women.'” The warrants were issued against Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and the head of the Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani. 
The court said in a statement that the Taliban have “severely deprived, through decrees and edicts, girls and women of the rights to education, privacy and family life and the freedoms of movement, expression, thought, conscience and religion.  In addition, other persons were targeted because certain expressions of sexuality and/or gender identity were regarded as inconsistent with the Taliban's policy on gender.” The court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, sought the warrants in January, saying that they recognized that “Afghan women and girls as well as the LGBTQI+ community are facing an unprecedented, unconscionable and ongoing persecution by the Taliban.” Global advocacy group Human Rights Watch welcomed the decision. 
“Senior Taliban leaders are now wanted men for their alleged persecution of women, girls, and gender non-conforming people.  The international community should fully back the ICC in its critical work in Afghanistan and globally, including through concerted efforts to enforce the court's warrants," Liz Evenson, the group's international justice director, said in a statement.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'No change': Trump reaffirms Aug 1 tariff deadline, rules out extensions

Goldman Sachs hires UK ex-PM Rishi Sunak as adviser for global clients

UK court convicts 3 men in Russia-linked arson plot targeting Ukraine aid

South Korea continues to keep its chin up as Trump wields tariff threat

Bill Gates slips out of top 10 world's richest men; loses $52 bn in a week

Topics :TalibanICCArrestCrime against women

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story