'No change': Trump reaffirms Aug 1 tariff deadline, rules out extensions

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that his administration’s proposed “reciprocal” tariffs will take effect on August 1 as scheduled, dismissing the possibility of any delays or concessions.

“There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting August 1, 2025 – No extensions will be granted,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. This comes a day after he ordered a 25 per cent tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial US allies in Asia.

ALSO READ: Trump to impose 25% tariff on South Korean, Japanese goods from Aug 1 That grace period was set to end this week, but on Monday, Trump signed an executive order delaying the implementation until August 1. Although the US administration had initially said it would hold parallel trade talks with dozens of countries, only the UK and Vietnam have so far agreed to broad framework deals. However, many crucial terms remain unresolved. The US has also reached a temporary understanding with China to lower tariffs. Trump has previously described the measure as a necessary correction to what he claims are unfair trade practices against the United States. Trump, who had first announced higher “reciprocal” tariffs on over 50 countries on April 2, had initially reduced them to 10 per cent for a 90-day period to allow time for negotiations.That grace period was set to end this week, but on Monday, Trump signed an executive order delaying the implementation until August 1.