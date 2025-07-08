Home / World News / UK court convicts 3 men in Russia-linked arson plot targeting Ukraine aid

UK court convicts 3 men in Russia-linked arson plot targeting Ukraine aid

Authorities said the arson was part of a campaign of disruption across Europe that Western officials blame on Moscow and its proxies

UK flag
One was found guilty Tuesday of failing to disclose information about terrorist acts, while the other was cleared. | File Image
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
A British jury convicted three men on Tuesday of arson in an attack on an east London warehouse that was storing equipment destined for Ukraine. Authorities said Russian intelligence was behind the plot.

Prosecutors said the March 20, 2024, attack was planned by agents of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, acting on behalf of Russian military intelligence. The British government has deemed Wagner a terrorist organisation.

The prosecution said Wagner used British intermediaries to recruit the men to target an industrial unit in Leyton, east London, where generators and StarLink satellite equipment bound for Ukraine were being stored.

The StarLinks are frequently used by Ukraine's military in fending off Russia's invasion.

Authorities said the arson was part of a campaign of disruption across Europe that Western officials blame on Moscow and its proxies.

A jury at London's Central Criminal Court found Jakeem Rose, 23; Ugnius Asmena, 20; and Nii Mensah, 23 guilty of aggravated arson. A fourth man, Paul English, 61, was acquitted.

The fire caused around 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) worth of damage. Prosecutors said the attack was orchestrated by Dylan Earl, 21, and Jake Reeves, 23, who pleaded guilty to aggravated arson on behalf of the Wagner Group before the trial started. They also pleaded guilty to offenses under the UK's National Security Act 2023.

Two other men were on trial over the arson and related plots. One was found guilty Tuesday of failing to disclose information about terrorist acts, while the other was cleared.

Topics :UKRussiaUkrainecourt orders

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

