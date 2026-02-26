ICE operation caused multi-vehicle crash with injuries: Newark mayor

A car chase involving federal immigration enforcement officers led to a muti-vehicle crash in Newark, New Jersey, city officials said.

Mayor Ras Baraka said on social media on Wednesday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to pull over a van in the state's largest city when the driver fled.

He said the ICE agents gave chase, resulting in an accident involving several vehicles, including one carrying three children.

Baraka said the driver of the van was injured and taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear the extent of the driver's injuries or why the person was being pursued by ICE. Baraka said Newark police were not involved with ICE's investigation and only responded to the crash.