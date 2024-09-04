IIT Delhi opens first int'l campus with batch of 52 students in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, officially inaugurated the Abu Dhabi campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday. The first batch of undergraduate students, who will pursue BTech degrees in Energy Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering, were greeted by the Crown Prince. This first batch of 52 students was chosen through the JEE Advanced examination and the newly introduced Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for international candidates. The undergrad batch is diverse, involving Indian, Emirati, and global students. This is the first international campus of IIT Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inauguration of IIT-Delhi's 1st international campus in UAE

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, launched strategic partnerships during the event between IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, its parent campus IIT-Delhi, and prominent Abu Dhabi higher education institutions like Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Zayed University. These coordinated efforts will encourage joint research, scholarly projects, and student and staff exchanges.





The collaboration between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and IIT Delhi

The collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will make it possible to jointly engage in research projects, exchange postgraduate students, and hold scientific seminars. According to WAM, UAE’s official news agency, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will host internships, conduct joint research, and provide seed project grants.

Sheikh Khaled hailed the opening of the milestone seat of advancement as a critical step in Abu Dhabi's attempts to solidify itself as a worldwide centre for research and development, the National reported. Sheikh Khaled, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was on hand as multiple deals were made between the Abu Dhabi IIT and some of the emirate's leading universities.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on inauguration of IIT-Delhi campus in UAE

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan focused on the significance of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus in strengthening the India-UAE bond. Pradhan said, "The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus symbolizes the India-UAE friendship and reflects our shared vision for leveraging knowledge, science, and technology to promote mutual and global prosperity. It aligns with PM Modi's vision for the internationalisation of India's education system."

India-UAE relationship into new collaborative areas

The Vision Document, which was launched in February 2022, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan outlines a roadmap for expanding the relationship between India and the UAE into new collaborative areas.

It includes the establishment of the IIT campus in the UAE as one of its primary outcomes. In January 2024, the first Master of Technology (MTech) program in Energy Transition and Sustainability was launched at IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi. During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi in February this year, the inaugural MTech cohort had the opportunity to meet him.

IIT-Delhi: Place for creating successful engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators

IIT Delhi is one of 23 prestigious institutes in India known for producing eminent engineers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. According to a report, the IIT is frequently referred to as India's MIT and Harvard. Sheikh Khaled visited the campus and recounted its diverse academic program, including courses for energy, engineering and computer science.

According to the release, in July 2023, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed an agreement between the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, IIT Delhi, and India's Ministry of Education to formalize the foundation of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi.