Home / World News / IMF approves $700 mn second tranche of $3 bn package for Pakistan

IMF approves $700 mn second tranche of $3 bn package for Pakistan

The global lender signed a nine-month $ 3 billion financing arrangement with Pakistan in June 2023 to provide the debt-struck country with a short-term loan

International Monetary Fund (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the next month's elections, the IMF on Thursday approved a $ 700 million loan tranche for cash-strapped Pakistan under an existing $ 3 billion bailout package after completing its first review of the country's economic reform programme.

The Ministry of Finance announced the completion of the first review by the Executive Board of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Dawn newspaper reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A mission from the Washington-based global lender reviewed the country's economic performance during the first three months of the fiscal year from July to September, 2023.

The completion of the review allows for an immediate disbursement of $ 700 million in Special Drawing Rights (SDR), bringing the total disbursements under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) to $ 1.9 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The initial tranche of $ 1.2 billion of the current IMF programme --amounting to $ 3 billion-- was released in July 2023.

The other two tranches were subject to reviews, the first of which has been completed, while the other one will be in December, The News International newspaper reported.

In November 2023, an SBA was reached between the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities regarding the first review under Pakistan's SBA.

The global lender signed a nine-month $ 3 billion financing arrangement with Pakistan in June 2023 to provide the debt-struck country with a short-term loan.

Pakistan's economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

Pakistan had been struggling to arrange enough foreign exchange to satisfy the IMF, which refused to provide the remaining $ 2.5 billion out of a $ 6.5 billion loan programme signed in 2019 and expired on June 30 last year.

Also Read

Pakistan, IMF commence negotiations for second tranche of $3 bn loan

Pak may get $700 mn from IMF as next tranche of bailout this month: Report

IMF's second tranche finalisation to Sri Lanka in Dec: Nandalal Weerasinghe

Pakistan gets initial nod from IMF on $700 mn loan tranche of $3 bn scheme

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Donald Trump addresses civil fraud trial after judge receives bomb threat

Saudi Arabia calls for restraint after US-British airstrikes on Yemen

US, Britain carry out strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

History suggests new Trump term would be a threat, says Christine Lagarde

Jewish students file lawsuit against Harvard for violation of civil rights

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IMFPakistan governmentPakistan

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story