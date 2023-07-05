Home / World News / IMF board to meet on July 12 to review Pakistan's loan agreement

IMF board to meet on July 12 to review Pakistan's loan agreement

The initial disbursement is contingent upon the board's approval as the country continues to grapple with a severe balance of payments crisis and declining foreign exchange reserves

Press Trust of India Islamabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The IMF's executive board is set to meet on July 12 to review the USD 3 billion Standby Arrangement with cash-strapped Pakistan and will also possibly release the first tranche of USD 1.1 billion as part of the loan programme, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement on June 29 to inject USD 3 billion into the ailing economy after months-long negotiations that pushed the country to the brink of default.

The nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), if approved, will bring USD 3 billion, or 111 per cent of Pakistan's IMF quota which will ease the country's financial crisis, the Dawn newspaper reported from Washington.

The initial disbursement is contingent upon the board's approval as the country continues to grapple with a severe balance of payments crisis and declining foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan was absent from an earlier schedule released in June, igniting speculation that the Washington-based lender was not going to release funds from an earlier programme that expired on June 30.

Pakistan was expecting about USD 2.5 billion from the Washington-based global lender but it was given USD 3 billion.

Pakistan had earlier cleared eight of the 11 listed programme reviews, with the ninth review pending since November last year, the report said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has submitted a letter of intent to the IMF, assuring the lender that no new tax amnesty will be introduced in the next nine months.

The letter, signed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the State Bank governor, guarantees the removal of trade barriers and upholding commitments to other financial institutions and bilateral donors that have provided loans to the country, the report added.

Amidst the political turmoil, Pakistan's economy has been in a free fall mode for the last many years, bringing untold pressure on the poor masses in the form of unchecked inflation, making it almost impossible for a vast number of people to make ends meet.

It has faced several challenges in recent times, including devastating floods last year and commodity price hikes following the war in Ukraine.

Over 1,500 people were killed last year during floods in Pakistan that destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swathes of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses.

Also Read

IMF deal expected in next 24 hours: Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF conditions

Pak hikes petrol price; efforts on to appease IMF for unlocking loan

Pakistan set to bow to IMF's demands as forex reserves drop to $3.08 bn

Trouble mounts for Pakistan govt as IMF rejects $6 bn loan request

Foxconn Q2 sales fall 14%, Q3 outlook brighter ahead of shopping season

15 killed by floods in China as seasonal torrents hit mountain areas

US citizenship test set to change, to affect those with low English skills

Debt-trapped Pakistan slashes trade deficit by 43 per cent in FY23

Malaysian PM Anwar faces crucial test of support in state polls next month

Topics :IMFPakistan Loan deals

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story