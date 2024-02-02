Home / World News / Imperial College London appoints Manvinder Banga as its chair of council

Imperial College London appoints Manvinder Banga as its chair of council

Banga has also held the position of Senior Independent Director at retail chain Marks and Spencer plc and at GlaxoSmithKline

Sharleen Dsouza

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:20 PM IST
Imperial College London has appointed Manvinder Banga as its Chair of Council from April 1, the university said in a release.

As Chair, Banga will lead Imperial’s governing body. Imperial’s Council is responsible for appointing the Imperial’s President and Provost; and retains overall responsibility for the business and strategic direction of the university, it said in its release.

“Banga brings substantial global corporate leadership experience to this role, including more than three decades at Unilever plc, where he served as President of the Global Foods, Home and Personal Care businesses, as well as sitting on Unilever’s Executive Board,” the university said in its release.

He has also held the position of Senior Independent Director at retail chain Marks and Spencer plc and at GlaxoSmithKline, and has also held the position of Independent Director at Thomson Reuters Corporation and Maruti Suzuki. He is also the Chair of UK Government Investments, Senior Independent Director at consumer health company Haleon plc, Chair of Marie Curie, the UK’s charity providing palliative care, and is an Independent Director at The Economist Group.

He is also a partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a leading private investment firm.

“I look forward to supporting Imperial College in this next phase of its journey as it seeks to leverage its excellence in research and education in science, engineering, medicine, and business to the benefit of our wider society,” Banga was quoted as saying in the release.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

