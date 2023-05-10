Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that police raided the residence of PTI leader Usman Dar. The party said that the mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the four walls.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted, "Sialkot: Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar. The mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the chador and the four walls." PTI also shared the visuals of the house on Twitter.

The development comes after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After his arrest, PTI workers across the country held protests and called for his release.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui has announced protests in Karachi. He called on the people to observe the shutdown in Karachi for PTI chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan.

A few hours back, PTI leader Hassaan Niazi tweeted, "Core commander house lahore surround from all chowks. Protesters have decided to stay here all night. All cantt check post deserted. Scary anger in public. PTI workers trying to stop the public but anger is too much."

PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News. In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They pelted stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Fawad Chaudhry termed Islamabad High Court's decision "surprising."

He tweeted, "It is surprising that Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without giving a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has instructed the party leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8 am on Wednesday.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stated, "Important instructions from the party leadership: Senior leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf and workers and supporters of Islamabad will arrive at Judicial Complex Islamabad at 8 am. The ongoing sit-ins and protests across the country will continue in their respective locations until the release of Imran Khan."

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest as "legal," Geo News reported. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had raised questions over the Rangers' move to arrest Imran Khan from the court's premises on Tuesday announced the reserved verdict.