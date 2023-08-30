Home / World News / Imran Khan to remain behind bars till September 13 in cypher case

Imran Khan to remain behind bars till September 13 in cypher case

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry

ANI Asia
Imran Khan

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain behind bars after a special court extended his judicial remand in a cypher case till September 13, Geo News reported citing sources.

Pakistan's special court established under the Official Secrets Act extended Khan's judicial remand in the cypher case, a hearing of which was held at the Attock District Jail on Wednesday.

The case was heard by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnai. He issued the decision in the case of the missing cypher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during his political gathering ahead of his ouster from office last year.

Hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Khan has been in jail since August 5 in the Toshakhana case for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi who was arrested on August 19 in the cypher case will also be produced at the judicial complex in relation to the cypher case today. He completed two-day remand is completed today, the sources told Geo News.

PTI leader Babar Awan a lawyer is representing Qureshi in court.

A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed authorities to release Imran Khan on bail after it suspended his conviction and three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case, Dawn News reported. He, however, continues to be in jail for the cypher case.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri on the former prime minister's appeal against his prison term announced the much-anticipated order, that comes months ahead of the national elections in the country.

According to Dawn News, the trial court in Islamabad had convicted the PTI chief in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that involved concealing details of state gifts and jailed him for three years. The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.

Also Read

Imran Khan to get medical facilities at Attock jail, allowed meetings

Pak ex-PM moved to Attock jail after 3-year sentence in corruption case

Imran Khan apologises again for threatening Pakistani female judge

Pakistan: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in Cipher case

Imprisoned Imran Khan says ready for 1,000 yrs in jail if necessary: Report

UK Foreign Secretary to visit China today, will raise human rights issues

US-India relation critical in dealing with China, Russia: US Congressman

Gabon Military officers announce seizing power days after prez election

Palm oil futures edges up on supply concerns amid India festive demand

Outlook of Europeans towards India has turned more negative: Pew Survey

Topics :Imran KhanShehbaz SharifImran Khan harassment issueNawaz Sharif

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story