Home / World News / Imran Khan accorded 'high-profile' status, to perform prison labour: Report

Imran Khan accorded 'high-profile' status, to perform prison labour: Report

Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, are being kept separately as high-profile prisoners - in their capacity as a former prime minister and foreign minister

Imran Khan
Press Trust of India Islamabad

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi despite being high-profile prisoners will have to perform their prison labour inside the compound, according to a media report.

Both the leaders were convicted by a special court for a 10-year jail term in the cipher case and have been imprisoned in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail, where their trial was held.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, are being kept separately as high-profile prisoners - in their capacity as a former prime minister and foreign minister, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Also Read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demands B-class facilities for her husband

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years

Pakistan: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in Cipher case

Imran Khan to get medical facilities at Attock jail, allowed meetings

China markets regulator to protect small investors as stocks hit 5 yr lows

First group of Indian troops to be sent back before Mar 10: Prez Muizzu

Only 24 Maldives MPs attend People's Majlis, Prez Muizzu delivers address

Samsung Chief Lee Jae-yong acquitted of financial crimes related to merger

Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Imran KhanPrime Minister Imran KhanImran Khan cabinetImran Khan third weddingPakistan government

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story