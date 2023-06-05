In shadow of migrant deaths: Qatar minister to head UN labour conference

Asian and Pacific nations proposed Ali bin Samikh al-Marri to lead the International Labour Agency’s two-week conference in Geneva.

The labour minister of Qatar, which faced intense scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to last year’s World Cup soccer tournament, was elected Monday as the president of the United Nations labour agency’s annual conference.



After Qatar was named host of the 2022 World Cup, the labour conditions in a country where over 2 million migrants work in everything from construction jobs to service industries came under a spotlight.

Regional groups take turns nominating the meeting’s chair.



Qatari officials say stronger regulations over work conditions have been imposed under the reforms.

Rights groups said workers faced unsafe working conditions, including extreme heat that had caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms instituted by Qatar.



They argue that accident rates at the stadiums are comparable to others around the world. The International Labour Conference brings together government, employer and worker delegates from the agency’s 187 member countries. Al-Marri was elected without dissent to preside over the gathering.

They have said three workers died in workplace accidents connected to the construction of new stadiums for the World Cup over the past decade, along with 37 other stadium workers who died outside the workplace during that time.