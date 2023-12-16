Home / World News / India calls for zero tolerance for terror actors and their sponsors at UN

India calls for zero tolerance for terror actors and their sponsors at UN

While speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on Small Arms, she highlighted that India has suffered from cross-border terrorism and violence carried by terrorist groups using illicit weapons

Photo: Twitter
ANI US

Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, called on the UN on Friday to exercise zero tolerance against the terror groups and their sponsors, adding that the illicit traffic of small arms and light is a key enabler for sustaining conflicts by armed and terrorist groups.

"The illicit traffic of small arms and light weapons and related ammunition is a key enabler for sustaining conflicts by armed and terrorist groups. This necessitates the need for coordinated efforts by states to limit the acquisition of small arms and light weapons by such actors. It is therefore important that this council exercise a zero tolerance for terror actors and their sponsors, their possession and misuse of small arms and light weapons," Kamboj said.

While speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on Small Arms, she highlighted that India has suffered from cross-border terrorism and violence carried by terrorist groups using illicit weapons.

She said, "Having fought the scourge of terrorism for several decades. India is aware of the perils of the diversion and illicit transfer of small arms and ammunition to armed non state actors and terrorists. We have suffered immensely due to cross-border terrorism and violence carried out by terrorist groups using these illicit weapons smuggled across our borders, including now through the use of drones."

Kamboj added, "The increase in volume and the quality of the arsenal acquired by these terrorist organizations reminds us time and again that they cannot exist without the sponsorship or support of states."

Asserting the need of International cooperation to identify diversion points and trafficking routes, India supported the implementation of UN program of Action and the international tracing instrument for controlling the illicit trafficking.

Kamboj stated, "International cooperation is essential in strengthening existing mechanisms for information exchange to identify diversion points, trafficking routes, customs control, cross border cooperation, etcetera, to prevent diversion and the illicit transfers of small arms and life weapons and their ammunition."

She said further, "India accordingly supports the redoubling of efforts at the national and global levels to strengthen the implementation of the UN program of Action and the international tracing instrument, including through national legislative measures and enforcement, exporter controls information sharing and capacity building. "

Kamboj highlighted India's efforts for controlling export of all munitions and related items and shared India's participation in the " Wassenaar Arrangement".

She said, "India maintains strict, export controls over all munitions and related items, including small arms and light weapons. Our commitment is also reflected in India's participation in the Wassenaar Arrangement. As plenary chair for the year 20 23, India remains committed to work towards a further strengthening of the global non proliferation architecture, including in the area of small arms and light weapons. Thank you very much.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

