India condemns alleged mass shooting plot targeting Hindu temple in US

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed concern over reports of an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. He also highlighted references to violence against people of Indian origin in the alleged plot.

India acknowledged the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

The ministry said the incident added to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. It called for greater vigilance, decisive action against those responsible and measures to prevent similar incidents.

India has also called on US authorities to thoroughly investigate the case and bring those responsible to justice.

What do we know so far?

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, Illinois, was arrested over the alleged plan to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.