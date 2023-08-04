Home / World News / India, Nepal sign 4 MoUs on education, water supply, sanitation facilities

India, Nepal sign 4 MoUs on education, water supply, sanitation facilities

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of Nepal on Friday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs)

ANI Asia
Among the four projects, three will be in the education sector and one project in Water Supply and Sanitation, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 170 million, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu read.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian embassy in Kathmandu and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of Nepal on Friday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to undertake the developmental projects, which will be built under the grant assistance of India.

Among the four projects, three will be in the education sector and one project in Water Supply and Sanitation, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 170 million, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu read.

"These four projects, namely:- construction of School Building of Shree Galainath Secondary School, Shailashikhar Municipality; School Building of Shree Himalaya Secondary School, Byas Rural Municipality in Darchula District; School Building of Diding Primary School, Chichila Rural Municipality in Sankhuwasabha District and construction of Shreepur Water Supply and Sanitation Project, Triyuga Municipality in Udayapur District of Nepal shall be implemented through local authorities of Shailashikhar Municipality; Byas Rural Municipality; Chichila Rural Municipality and Triyuga Municipality, respectively," the statement said.

The construction of these projects will provide better education facilities and water supply & sanitation facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

As per the statement, since 2003, India has taken up 546 HICDPs in Nepal in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and the creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal. Of these, 483 projects have been completed and the remaining 63 projects are under implementation. The total cost of all the projects is around NPR. 1220 Cr (INR. 762 Cr.). These projects are mostly implemented through local authorities of the Nepali Government.

The construction of these projects will provide better education facilities and water supply & sanitation facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

Also Read

26% of world lacks clean drinking water, 46% sanitation, says UN report

ADB, Centre sign $200 mn loan for expanding urban services in Rajasthan

90% urban people in Himachal don't have adequate water supply: CAG

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

Fully remote work leads to 18% drop in productivity, shows research

US adds 187,000 jobs, unemployment rate unexpectedly drops to 3.5%

Focus on internal matters rather than raising Kashmir issue: India to Pak

World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July, says FAO

Debt-burdened global leaders just love to hate ratings companies: Report

Topics :India Nepal tiesKathmandu

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story