Home / World News / India, New Zealand discuss cutting trade barriers, promoting investments

India, New Zealand discuss cutting trade barriers, promoting investments

India and New Zealand have discussed measures to reduce trade barriers and promote a more investor-friendly environment to boost economic ties, an official statement said on Wednesday

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India and New Zealand have discussed measures to reduce trade barriers and promote a more investor-friendly environment to boost economic ties, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The issues were discussed during the meeting of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart from New Zealand Todd McClay here on December 19.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both the ministers recognised the importance of trade facilitation and discussed measures to streamline trade processes, reduce trade barriers, and promote a more conducive environment for businesses and investors from both nations, the commerce ministry said.

The trade minister of New Zealand appreciated the efforts made by India to sort out the issue related to export of wooden logs to India.

"They highlighted the need to deepen engagement in sectors such as agriculture, forestry, pharma, connectivity, education and tourism," it said.

To strengthen the trade and economic relationship, ministers expressed the need to increase engagement between both the countries under a collaborative approach that engages officials from across relevant departments and the private sector.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD one billion in 2022-23.

Also Read

UK signs Trans-Pacific trade bloc, to get market access of 500 mn people

Biden interviewed by Special Counsel over classified documents case: WH

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge project explained

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing

Spanish govt to buy Telefonica stake worth as much as $2.2 billion

British millionaire Colin Armstrong kidnapped from his home in Ecuador

Prez Putin increases military pressure on Ukraine, expects western support

International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Wishes

Colorado court ruling on Trump: What it means for 2024 presidential polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India trade policyTrade talksTrade exportstrade disputeexports imports

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story