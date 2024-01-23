Home / World News / India not having permanent seat on UNSC is absurd, says Elon Musk

India not having permanent seat on UNSC is absurd, says Elon Musk

The remarks by Tesla CEO came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the absence of any African nation from the list of permanent members of the UNSC

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk has said it is "absurd" that India does not have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council despite being the most populous country on Earth, as he called for an overhaul of the United Nations organs.

The remarks by Tesla CEO came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns about the absence of any African nation from the list of permanent members of the UNSC.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"How can we accept that Africa still lacks a single Permanent Member in the Security Council?" “Institutions must reflect today's world, not that of 80 years ago. September's Summit of the Future will be an opportunity to consider global governance reforms & re-build trust," Guterres wrote on X, which is owned by Musk.
 
Responding to Guterres' post, Michael Eisenberg, a US-born Israeli venture capitalist, raised the issue of India's representation.
Musk also jumped into the debate and said that the current structure of the UN does not adequately represent the world's most populous nations.
 
“At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies," he said.
 
"The problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd,” Musk, 52, said in his response on X.
 
India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member at the UN high table, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century.
Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

India, Brazil, South Africa seek result oriented process for UNSC reforms

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

India to ask European Union for measures to align emission trading systems

GE flags lower-than-expected profit in its first quarter, shares fall by 1%

Microsoft, others making tools to help small businesses capitalise on AI

China assures Pak of support to defend sovereignty after Iran's airstrikes

France fines Amazon $35 mn for 'excessively intrusive' monitoring of staff

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskunscUnited Nations

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story