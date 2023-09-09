Home / World News / India's G20 presidency prioritised addressing concerns of Global South: EAM

India's G20 presidency prioritised addressing concerns of Global South: EAM

"You would recall that at the beginning of our presidency, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 125 nations were consulted to express voice of the Global South," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The G20 has contributed to making "India world-ready and the world India-ready", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he underlined that India's presidency of the grouping prioritised addressing urgent concerns of the Global South.

Addressing a press briefing on the G20 Summit outcomes, Jaishankar said the African Union became a member of the grouping under India's presidency which was in keeping with the priority that the country attaches to addressing urgent concerns of the Global South.

"You would recall that at the beginning of our presidency, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, 125 nations were consulted to express voice of the Global South," he said.

"In terms of organisation and programme, the Indian presidency, if I may say so, has been exceptional. Events have been spread across 60 cities which are truly across the length and breadth of India. There has been a popular participation and a societal involvement of an extraordinary degree," Jaishankar said.

The interest in G20 proceedings have been particularly strong among the youth and it has been an opportunity to showcase India's culture, traditions and heritage, the external affairs minister said.

"The G20 has contributed to making India world-ready and the world India-ready," he said.

The declaration that the leaders have agreed on focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs, envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future and endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, Jaishankar said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

China asks G20 countries to resolutely advance economic globalisation

China objects to US hosting G20 summit in 2026, Russia backs Beijing

European Commission urges G20 to set ambitious climate targets for 2030

Tax officials should exchange info with non-tax agencies, says OECD

Topics :G20 summitG20 MeetG20 S Jaishankar

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story