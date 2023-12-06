Home / World News / India's green hydrogen aid receives cautious response from investors

India's green hydrogen aid receives cautious response from investors

India's flagship plan aims to produce 5 million tons annually of green hydrogen, seen as key to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries such as oil refining, fertilizers, steel and shipping

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon



India’s first tranche of subsidies as part of a $2.4 billion green hydrogen plan attracted bidders including Sembcorp Industries, JSW Energy Ltd. and AM Green, while other major companies stayed away, according to people familiar with the development.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Acme Solar Holdings and Avaada Group also competed to help build a total capacity of 450,000 tons a year of the clean fuel, the people said, asking not to be named before an official announcement. State utility NTPC Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd., which have green hydrogen plans of their own, didn’t take part in the auction. 

Organizer Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. extended the submission deadline by 10 days until Dec. 14, which could attract new bidders.

Spokespersons at Sembcorp, Acme, AM Green, Avaada, Adani and NTPC didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, neither did the renewable energy ministry. JSW Energy declined to comment.

India’s flagship plan aims to produce 5 million tons annually of green hydrogen, seen as key to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries such as oil refining, fertilizers, steel and shipping. As local companies still shy away from high upfront costs, India is now focusing on exports looking for deals with European and Southeast Asian economies, while doubling down on subsidies at home.

The fresh subsidies cover the first three years of output, offering up to 50 rupees ($0.6) a kilogram for the first year, 40 rupees in the second and 30 rupees a kilogram in the third year, according to bid documents. 

Also Read

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

REC to finance 2 green hydrogen, thermal project worth Rs 40,000 crore

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

India's green hydrogen push and challenges, everything you need to know

COP28: Renewables a way to phase out fossil fuels, says TotalEnergies

G7 to ban Russian diamonds, announce measures on price cap, assets: Report

Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson admits mistakes but defends Covid record at inquiry

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia, UAE amid COP28

Israeli military 'regrets' casualties in attack that harmed Lebanese troops

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :hydrogen fuelAdani GroupClean fuel

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story