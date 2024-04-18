Home / World News / India-US jet engine deal is revolutionary, says defence secretary Austin

India-US jet engine deal is revolutionary, says defence secretary Austin

Austin told the House Appropriations Subcommittee that the United States has a great relationship with India

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Pic: wikimedia
Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
The India-US deal to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force is revolutionary, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The landmark deal was announced last June during the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. The General Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics to make fighter jet engines for the IAF.

Austin told the House Appropriations Subcommittee that the United States has a great relationship with India.

We recently have enabled India to produce a jet weapon, a jet engine in India. And that's kind of revolutionary. That will provide a great capability to them. We are also co-producing an armoured vehicle with India," he said.

"So, all of these things, when you add them up, are probably more than we have seen happen in that region in a very, very long time, Austin said.

Topics :US India relations Lloyd AustinFighter jet dealsjet salesIndian Air Forcefighter aircraft contract

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

