Home / World News / India, US to form monitoring group to review tech trade cooperation

India, US to form monitoring group to review tech trade cooperation

The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)

IANS New Delhi
India, US to form monitoring group to review tech trade cooperation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the US have decided to set up a regular monitoring group which will review progress in deepening cooperation in the bilateral high-tech trade and technology partnership between the two nations.

This was decided during the inaugural meeting of India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD), which was held in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, while the US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez, the Under Secretary for Industry and Security, and Victoria Nuland, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

IUSSTD focussed on ways in which both governments can facilitate the development and trade of technologies in critical domains such as semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence, defence, bio-tech and others.

Both sides reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for these strategic technologies.

They reviewed ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share best practices.

The two sides agreed to enhance awareness among the industry, academia and other stakeholders about the export control regimes through workshops and other activities.

They acknowledged that the dialogue would be instrumental to enabling co-production, co-development and enhanced industrial collaborations in critical technologies.

The co-chairs agreed to continue the dialogue with the objective of strengthening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

Also Read

India and US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit

Senior US diplomat Nuland to visit India for foreign office consultation

Need alternatives to Russian military equipment for India: Biden admin

Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

'We have to keep our fingers crossed,' says top advocate on Victoria Gowri

Climate change: Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2030s, warn scientists

Monitoring situation: US after Air India flight diverted to Russia

India and US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's visit

US-India partnership seen as partnership of equals, says community leader

India, US should provide an alternative to Chinese model: Krishnamoorthi

Topics :US India relations Tech sector

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story