Indian businessman wins UK extradition appeal over torture concerns

An Indian businessman on Friday won his appeal against extradition from Britain to India, with London's High Court ruling that the "acceptance in India of torture or other serious mistreatment" meant extradition would breach his human rights.

Sanjay Bhandari, who is described by his lawyers as a consultant in the defence sector, is wanted in India on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

British ministers ordered Bhandari's extradition in January 2023, which he challenged at the High Court last year.

Bhandari's lawyers argued that extraditing him would breach his human rights because of the risk of ill treatment by the police or other investigative bodies in India.

The High Court ruling means he will not be extradited to India, subject to any potential appeal.

The judges, Timothy Holroyde and Karen Steyn, said in a written ruling that the use of torture in India to obtain confessions was "commonplace and endemic".

Also Read

"In addition, there is some “ albeit more limited“ evidence of the use of violence by investigation officers, against those under investigation, to extort money," they added.

Their ruling also said: "It is apparent that the acceptance in India of torture or other serious mistreatment as a method of evidence-gathering extends beyond the police and investigating bodies, such that it is unlikely that (Bhandari) could look to prison officials for protection from the organisations that are engaged in investigating him."

India's High Commission in London did not immediately reply to a request for comment.