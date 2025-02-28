Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Citigroup mistakenly credits customer account $81 trn in 'near miss'

Citigroup mistakenly credits customer account $81 trn in 'near miss'

A third employee caught the error one-and-a-half hours after the payment was processed and the transaction was ultimately reversed several hours later, FT said

Citibank, Citigroup
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Citigroup erroneously credited $81 trillion, instead of $280, to a customer's account and took hours to reverse the transaction, a "near miss" that shows up the bank's operational issues it has sought to fix, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
 
The error, which occurred last April, was missed by a payments employee and a second official assigned to check the transaction before it was cleared to be processed the next day, FT said, citing an internal account and two people familiar with the event. 
A third employee caught the error one-and-a-half hours after the payment was processed and the transaction was ultimately reversed several hours later, FT said. 
No funds left Citi, which disclosed the near miss -- when a bank processes the wrong amount but is able to recover the funds -- to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the report said. 
Citi told Reuters in an emailed statement its "detective controls" promptly identified the inputting error between two ledger accounts and that it reversed the entry, adding the incident had no impact on the bank or the client. 
There were 10 near misses of $1 billion or more at Citi last year, down from 13 the year before, according to an internal report seen by the FT. Citi declined to comment to FT on this report. 
Last month, Citi CFO Mark Mason said the bank is investing more to address its compliance issues, referring to regulatory penalties for risk management and data governance. 

Also Read

Citigroup upgrades Indian stocks from neutral to overweight, sours on Asean

Citi raises CEO Jane Fraser's 2024 compensation 33% to $34.5 million

Citi beats estimates for Q4 profit, cuts return targets after 'critical' yr

Citigroup, BofA join US lenders in exiting Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Richard Parsons, prominent Black executive who led Citigroup, dies at 76

"We saw the need to invest more in the transformation on data, on technology, on improving the quality of the information coming out of our regulatory reporting," Mason said. 
Last July, Citi was fined $136 million for insufficient progress in tackling those issues and in 2020, it was fined $400 million for some risk and data failures.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

German election winner Merz, rivals start sounding out possible coalition

China vows to take 'all necessary measures' against new US tariffs

UK ready to put 'boots on ground' for Ukraine: Starmer while meeting Trump

Gazprom's gas exports via TurkStream to Europe at peak in Feb, shows data

5 dead in suicide bomb attack at seminary in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Topics :CitigroupBanksBanking

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story