Indian man gets 90 months in US prison for multimillion-dollar scam

According to court documents, Patel drove to the residences of at least 11 elderly victims in five states to steal their assets totalling USD 2,231,216.99

Criminal in handcuffs
Representative image: Indian man sentenced to jail in the US for scamming elderly residents. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
A 38-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in an "imposter scam" that defrauded 11 victims, including elderly people in five US states, according to an official statement.

Ligneshkumar H. Patel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and financial institution fraud and two counts of wire fraud. The judge ordered him to pay more than USD 2 million in restitution, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Imposter scams are international conspiracies often using US-based money mules to meet victims in person to take their money, said US Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft.

The US Attorney's Office prosecutes these fraudsters aggressively, and anyone who targets elderly victims will face certain justice."  According to court documents, Patel drove to the residences of at least 11 elderly victims in five states to steal their assets totalling USD 2,231,216.99. Patel worked within a major conspiracy that included at least 85 additional victims with an intended loss of more than USD 6.9 million.

"This case highlights the serious consequences for individuals who prey on the elderly through sophisticated fraud schemes, said Matthew J. Scarpino, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago.

"HSI remains dedicated to protecting our communities from financial crimes and ensuring that those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Patel acted as a courier or money mule, and admitted to picking up money and gold from victims in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin to fuel the conspiracy, the statement said.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Edwardsville Police Department contributed to the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Reed prosecuted the case.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Edwardsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Reed prosecuted the case, local media reported.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

