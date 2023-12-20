Home / World News / Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

The injured crew member has a bullet injury near his shoulder and has been taken to Oman for specialised treatment under the care of Indian Navy doctors

Indian Navy warship INS Kochi helped rescue a crew member from the hijacked vessel, MV Ruen
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
The Indian Navy, in the early hours of Monday, secured the release of an injured crew member of a Maltese-flagged commercial ship that was hijacked by pirates from the Arabian Sea last week.

An official said, "Indian Navy warship INS Kochi helped rescue a crew member from the hijacked vessel, MV Ruen, who suffered a bullet injury in firing by the pirates."

The Navy, in a statement, said, "The injured crew member was medically managed onboard the warship, but due to urgent medical attention required, which was beyond the scope of the ship, he has been transferred ashore at Oman."

The official said that the injured crew member had a bullet injury near his shoulder, and had been taken to Oman for specialised treatment under the care of Indian Navy doctors.

The Indian Navy reported the crew member to be stable.

ALSO READ: Cargo ship hijacked last week moved toward coast of Somalia: EU naval force

"The official said that the Indian Navy held negotiations with the pirates and secured the release of the injured crew who was given first aid treatment and has been dropped at a port in Oman for specialist treatment by the Indian Navy," the official said.

The Indian Navy is monitoring the hijacking situation, which only came to light when a distress signal was broadcast by MV Ruen on December 14. In response to the distress call, the Indian Navy deployed one of its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft to locate and assist the distressed ship.

"The vessel, with 18 crew onboard, had sent a Mayday message on the UKMTO portal, PM December 14, indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel. Responding swiftly to the developing situation, the Indian Navy diverted its Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen," the Navy said in its statement.

It added that its aircraft flew over the hijacked vessel and its movement was being monitored. The vessel is now headed towards the coast of Somalia and we are keeping track of the evolving situation, it said.

Topics :Indian NavyOmansomalia pirateshijackrescueBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

