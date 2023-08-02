Home / World News / Indian-origin creator receives S Africa's NSTF award for aircraft project

Indian-origin creator receives S Africa's NSTF award for aircraft project

The Pegasus Universal Aerospace Team, led by well-known aesthetics doctor Reza Mia, 40, received the prestigious National Science and Technology (NSTF) award

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A team led by a South African Indian-origin innovator has received a national award for a project he has been working on for almost a decade to create a pioneering vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The Pegasus Universal Aerospace Team, led by well-known aesthetics doctor Reza Mia, 40, received the prestigious National Science and Technology (NSTF) award in the category for Innovation and research.

The NSTF Awards - which are endorsed by the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation - honour and celebrate outstanding contributions to science, engineering and technology (SET) and innovation.

For the design and development of a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that is envisaged to create between 7,000 and 11,000 new jobs and the development of the necessary skills locally, the award goes to the Pegasus Universal Aerospace Team," said the citation which was read before Mia collected the Award.

I'm excited and grateful to have been awarded this innovation award for the Pegasus Vertical Business Jet, Mia said afterwards, expressing the hope that gaining recognition for his idea at that level would open up many doors internationally for the project which he initiated in 2012.

I have always wanted to design my own aircraft, based on my personal work travel experiences, with a genuine passion for the future of aviation solutions that save time, Mia said.

Over the years, he has assembled a team of specialists in engineering, flight control systems, flight testing and conceptual design to work on the project.

What makes our VTOL so different and unique is that it surpasses rotary solution convenience with up to four times more range and four times the speed of a true business jet and, most importantly, enhanced safety features. One of its most impressive design characteristics is that it can fit onto a helipad, land on unpaved surfaces and on conventional runways. It can also land on yachts with ease and safety, he said.

Mia has also created an opportunity for private investors to invest in the project by purchasing shares for the development of the jet from as little as $15 per share.

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

BP logs 70% dip in second-quarter net profit, raises dividend by 10%

Toyota Motor's quarterly profit tops estimates, shares hit all-time high

Joe Biden, Donald Trump neck-and-neck in possible rematch, finds poll

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

Floods around Chinese capital kill at least 20, leave 27 missing: Report

Topics :South Africaairline industryplane

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story