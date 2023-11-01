Int'l humanitarian law no a la carte menu, can't be applied selectively: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that he is "deeply alarmed" by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza. He asserted that "international humanitarian law is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively."

"International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively. All parties must abide by it, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution," Guterres said in a statement.

He reiterated his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and humanitarian access to be granted consistently to meet the urgent needs created by the catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. Guterres urged all leaders to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid a "wider conflagration."

He noted that people have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset. He called the protection of civilians on both sides "paramount" and stressed that it must be respected at all times.

"I am deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in Gaza. This includes the expansion of ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces, accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza," Guterres said in a statement.

He condemned Hamas's terror attacks on Israel on October 7. He called for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas. He condemned the killing of civilians in Gaza and stated that he is "dismayed" by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children.

Guterres expressed concern over the level of humanitarian assistance that has been allowed into Gaza up to this point, describing it as "completely inadequate" and not commensurate with the needs of people in Gaza, compounding the humanitarian tragedy." He mourned and honoured the UN colleagues who had been killed in the bombardment of Gaza.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said ground troops took control of a Hamas "military stronghold" in the northern region of the Gaza Strip and killed some 50 terrorists during operations on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the IDF, infantry forces and tanks, led by the Givati Brigade, seized the compound in western Jabaliya. The IDF said that the compound was used by Hamas's Jabaliya Battalion. According to the IDF, the complex includes tunnels, rocket launch positions and weapon storage sites, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said soldiers clashed with Hamas in the compound, killing "numerous" terrorists, according to The Times of Israel report. Furthermore, the Israeli Air Force struck sites and other operatives in the area. After taking control of the site, soldiers located and destroyed the entrances to tunnels and weapons. The Israel Defence Forces said that the intelligence information was also obtained from the compound.