Intel has agreed to a deal for US to take 10% equity stake, says Trump

The US government will take a 10 per cent stake in Intel under an agreement with the struggling chipmaker, President Donald Trump said on Friday, marking the latest extraordinary intervention in corporate affairs.

Intel, whose shares rose more than 6 per cent, declined to comment.

The move marks a clear change of direction just weeks after Trump called for the resignation of the company's new chief Lip-Bu Tan over his "highly conflicted" ties to Chinese firms.

It also follows a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group in what was a major vote of confidence for the troubled US chipmaker in the middle of a turnaround.