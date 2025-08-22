Home / World News / Trump threatens to sack Fed Governor Lisa Cook if she refuses to resign

Trump threatens to sack Fed Governor Lisa Cook if she refuses to resign

Cook on Wednesday said she took any questions about her financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and was gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions

Donald Trump
"I'll fire her if she doesn't resign," Trump told reporters during a visit to a Washington museum focused on the White House. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she doesn't resign, intensifying his effort to gain influence over the US central bank. 
"I'll fire her if she doesn't resign," Trump told reporters during a visit to a Washington museum focused on the White House. 
Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Fed board, said she had "no intention of being bullied to step down" after Trump on Wednesday called for her resignation on the basis of allegations about mortgages she holds in Michigan and Georgia. 
Cook on Wednesday said she took any questions about her financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and was gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions. 
Cook is among three Fed governors appointed by President Joe Biden whose terms extend beyond Trump's time in office, complicating the president's efforts to gain more control by appointing a majority of its seven-member Board of Governors. Two of the Fed's remaining six board members were appointed by Trump - Governor Christopher Waller and Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman. 
Trump has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term as chair ends in May 2026, first over his failure to reduce benchmark interest rates and more recently over cost overruns on a renovation of the Federal Reserve building.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta strikes $10 bn Google Cloud deal to boost AI expansion drive

Wall St jumps more than 1% after Powell hints at September rate cut

Powell hints at interest rate changes amid shifting economic risks

Global postal services pause US shipments as end to de minimis rule nears

Russia says no Putin-Zelenskyy summit planned, cites lack of agenda

Topics :TrumpUS Federal ReserveWhite House

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story