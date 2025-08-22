Trump threatens to sack Fed Governor Lisa Cook if she refuses to resign

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she doesn't resign, intensifying his effort to gain influence over the US central bank.

"I'll fire her if she doesn't resign," Trump told reporters during a visit to a Washington museum focused on the White House.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Fed board, said she had "no intention of being bullied to step down" after Trump on Wednesday called for her resignation on the basis of allegations about mortgages she holds in Michigan and Georgia.

Cook on Wednesday said she took any questions about her financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and was gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions.