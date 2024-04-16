Home / World News / Intel to launch two AI chips with reduced capabilities for Chinese market

Intel to launch two AI chips with reduced capabilities for Chinese market

Rival Nvidia also has plans for three China-specific chips after the United States late last year tightened a rule capping the capabilities of AI chips that can be shipped to China

ocotillo campus
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Intel will release two AI chips with reduced capabilities for the Chinese market, in order to comply with U.S. export controls and sanctions.
 
The two chips, HL-328 and HL-388, are scheduled for launch in June and September, respectively, according to a white paper on the company's website dated April 12.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Tech outlet The Register first reported the plans from the white paper.

Rival Nvidia also has plans for three China-specific chips after the United States late last year tightened a rule capping the capabilities of AI chips that can be shipped to China.

Intel's China-specific AI chips are based on the company's latest Gaudi 3 product line, which was unveiled on April 9, with similar hardware features including on-chip memory, high-bandwidth memory, and interface standards.
 
However, to comply with the export control regulations, the performance of the chips will be significantly reduced.
 
One of Nvidia's China-specific chips, the H20, is set to be delivered in small batches in the first quarter of 2024, with larger quantities expected from the second quarter, Reuters reported in January.
 

Also Read

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

Artificial Intelligence: Are AI chips different from traditional processors

Nvidia's AI tools to let developers create unique gameplay for every player

Nvidia market rally: What's behind the US-based company's bull run?

Intel signs Microsoft as foundry customer, says on track to overtake TSMC

Hidden billions in Tokyo real estate market lure activist hedge funds

US will use sanctions to disrupt Iran's 'malign' activity, says Yellen

US industrial production rises for second month on boost from manufacturing

Treasury Secy Yellen says US working to mitigate risks to global economy

US single-family home construction plunges 5.7%; building permits drop

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIntel CorpChinese marketNvidiaUS China trade war

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story