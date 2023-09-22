International Astronomy Day 2023: History, Importance and interesting facts

International Astronomy Day, also known as Astronomy Day, is celebrated twice every year. The Saturday nearest to the first moon quarter is celebrated two times per year: autumn and spring. The next Astronomy Day will be held tomorrow, September 23, 2023.

Astronomy enthusiasts have always wanted to look beyond the night sky filled with uncountable stars. Humanity watches the night sky with great interest, like its ancestors. Over the period, many societies globally have practised it with naked eyes and the reflection has been found in their society.

As Astronomy Day draws close, we take a look at how this day came into being and what it really signifies. It was last celebrated on April 29 this year, and the next date is tomorrow, September 23, 2023.

What is the history behind the International Astronomy Day 2023?

Astronomy Day was first celebrated in California in 1973. The president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California, Doug Berger, chose to introduce telescopes in bustling metropolitan regions as opposed to attempting to get individuals to drive huge distances to visit observatory open houses.

On a Saturday between the middle of April and May, Astronomy Day happens on or close to the first quarter moon. In 2007, Astronomy Day was extended to autumn. It was planned to happen on a Saturday, preferably on or around the first quarter Moon at some point between the middle of September and October.

How is Astronomy day celebrated? On this day, astronomy enthusiasts and experts share their experience and information on space with the general public. The Astronomy Day aims to inspire interest and curiosity of the night sky and space among people. Seminars, workshops and many space-related exercises occur in planetariums, museums and educational institutions to that end.

What is the importance of Astronomy day? Among the stargazers, one of the significant examples of the observance of night sky was the Mayan Astronomy. The Mayan people marked the sky, kept the records and utilizing them they made schedules and star charts. As per the Mayan community, the future actions of God could be gauged by the movement of the stars in the sky.

As the world progressed, it invented new and advanced devices to study the paths charted by the earth and different planets through space. It was Nicolaus Copernicus who first claimed that the earth rotates around the sun. He challenged the traditional myths and proposed that human beings were a small part of the universe.

International Astronomy Day: Interesting facts

• For quite a while, it was felt that earth was the only planet with liquid water. But, NASA recently made public the most real proof till date that there is some amount of water present on Mars and many other celestial bodies.

• The ice, sand and carbon dioxide which create comets are left behind from the solar system birth, which occurred around 4.5 billion years ago.

• Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system.

• Saturn, Uranus, Jupiter and Neptune don't have a strong surface, consequently you can't walk on them.

• On Mars, the temperature can go from 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees C) around your head to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees C) on your feet.