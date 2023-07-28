International Tiger Day to be observed on July 29, check interesting facts

When was the first International Tiger Day observed?
Number of tigers in India The 2023 tiger census released in April 2023 showed that there are only 3167 tigers in India and the shocking fact is that this number is 75 percent of the global tiger population.
Interesting facts about tigers
- Tigers are here for the last 2 million years
- In the last 150 years, the number of tigers has been reduced by nearly 95%
- India has more than 3000 tigers, the most in the world.
- Tigers have soft toe pads and walk softly through their habitat. A tiger typically travels around 6 to 12 miles at night hunting.
- Tigers don't usually eat their prey at the kill site - but instead drag their prey into cover to feed.
- If a tiger leaves - say to get a drink - it will cover its kill by raking leaves, dirt, grass and even rocks over the carcass.