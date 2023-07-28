International Tiger Day to be observed on July 29, check interesting facts

International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29th to bring the attention of the world towards the declining number of wild tigers, which are now close to extinction. The day aims to make people aware of tiger conservation efforts. When was the first International Tiger Day observed?

The first International Tiger Day was observed in the year 2010 when the world realised that in the last century, more than 97% of all native tigers vanished. International Tiger Day aims to prevent the decline in tiger numbers.





The day is observed by several reputed international organisations, including WWF, IFAW and the Smithsonian Institute.

Number of tigers in India The 2023 tiger census released in April 2023 showed that there are only 3167 tigers in India and the shocking fact is that this number is 75 percent of the global tiger population.





Tiger is also the national animal of India and this declining number raised concern as tigers are an essential part of the cultural heritage of India that plays a vital role in balancing the ecosystems.

Interesting facts about tigers

WWF, which stands for World Wide Fund for Nature has published some interesting facts about tigers