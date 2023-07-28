Home / World News / International Tiger Day to be observed on July 29, check interesting facts

International Tiger Day to be observed on July 29, check interesting facts

International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29. There are only 3167 tigers left in India and the shocking fact is that this number is 75 per cent of the global tiger population

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29th

Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29th to bring the attention of the world towards the declining number of wild tigers, which are now close to extinction. The day aims to make people aware of tiger conservation efforts.

When was the first International Tiger Day observed?

The first International Tiger Day was observed in the year 2010 when the world realised that in the last century, more than 97% of all native tigers vanished. International Tiger Day aims to prevent the decline in tiger numbers. 

The day is observed by several reputed international organisations, including WWF, IFAW and the Smithsonian Institute.

Number of tigers in India
The 2023 tiger census released in April 2023 showed that there are only 3167 tigers in India and the shocking fact is that this number is 75 percent of the global tiger population. 


Tiger is also the national animal of India and this declining number raised concern as tigers are an essential part of the cultural heritage of India that plays a vital role in balancing the ecosystems.

Interesting facts about tigers

WWF, which stands for World Wide Fund for Nature has published some interesting facts about tigers:
  • Tigers are here for the last 2 million years
  • In the last 150 years, the number of tigers has been reduced by nearly 95%
  • India has more than 3000 tigers, the most in the world.
  • Tigers have soft toe pads and walk softly through their habitat. A tiger typically travels around 6 to 12 miles at night hunting.
  • Tigers don't usually eat their prey at the kill site - but instead drag their prey into cover to feed.
  • If a tiger leaves - say to get a drink - it will cover its kill by raking leaves, dirt, grass and even rocks over the carcass.

