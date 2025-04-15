Home / World News / Intruder arrested near UnitedHealthcare HQ months after CEO's killing

Intruder arrested near UnitedHealthcare HQ months after CEO's killing

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka said the suspect was arrested outside of the United Healthcare corporate campus

The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident | (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Minnetonka
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare's headquarters in Minnesota after reports of an intruder, months after the company's CEO was killed, authorities said Monday.



The Minnetonka Police Department confirmed the arrest after initially tweeting just before 11.30 am that there was a large police presence at the health insurance company. News helicopter video showed over a dozen law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies at the scene, as well as an ambulance that was standing by. There were no reports of injuries.

The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident.

There is no threat to the public, the department said. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time.

Police did not immediately release further details on the incident.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City on December 4 as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan. The man accused of killing him, Luigi Mangione, 26, pleaded not guilty in December to state murder and terror charges.

Mangione also faces federal charges, and US Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this month she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Topics :healthcare in UScrimes

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

