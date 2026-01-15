Trump claims killings in Iran are stopping, executions not planned

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said he has been assured that there will be “no more killing in Iran", claiming that protesters linked to the anti-Khamenei demonstrations "will not be executed".

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping… and there are no plans for executions — an execution or executions. I’ve been told that on good authority. We’ll find out about it.”

Trump warns against executions

Trump has also warned the Iranian government against carrying out executions. In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, he vowed “very strong action” if Iran began hanging protesters. “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things,” Trump said without giving further details on the action.

Trump's statement came amid reports of Iran preparing to execute a 26-year-old man , Erfan Soltani, on Wednesday for participating in the protests, making it one of the first executions linked to the unrest. However, the sentence has since been postponed. Iranian officials have described protesters as rioters, mohareb (enemies of God), terrorists, and foreign-backed agitators -- charges that can carry the death penalty. Authorities have said such cases will be handled with severity and speed by special branches of the Revolutionary Courts. Help on the way: Trump On Tuesday, Trump referred to the protestors as "patriots" and told them that help is on the way. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, “Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - Take over your institutions!!!… Help is on the way.”

However, he did not elaborate on what form that help might take. According to Reuters, Trump cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the “senseless killing” of protesters stopped and told Iranians to “save the names of the killers and the abusers… because they’ll pay a very big price". Trump threatens tariffs on Iran’s trading partners Trump had also announced a 25 per cent tariff on Iran’s trading partners, a move that could affect countries such as India, China, and the United Arab Emirates. India is among Iran’s top five trading partners Major Indian exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, man-made staple fibres, electrical machinery, and artificial jewellery. Key imports from Iran include dry fruits, organic and inorganic chemicals, and glassware.